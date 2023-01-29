West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen

The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club.

Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic.

“We have been waiting again for this to come back and this is the beginning to what we call the high season…The energy is just beginning and like I said, it’s high season now from now until March 19 when the parade is on,” said Karen Demers, president of the West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee.

Candidates from Saturday’s pageant will go on to represent West Springfield in the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

