$613 million jackpot up for grabs on Monday’s Powerball drawing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, people across the nation will once again have a chance to win big, with the Powerball jackpot at more than half a billion dollars and Mega Millions currently in the double digits.

Hundreds of people across western Massachusetts are feeling lucky this week, knowing they could be multi-millionaires in an instant. At the Pride store off of Grattan Street in Chicopee, one of the many taking a chance is Reyna Guerrero of Springfield. She told Western Mass News that she usually spends around $16 a month on Powerball and Mega Millions tickets and has been playing both games since 2004.

“A friend of mine had started a lottery with a bunch of friends and he got me hooked up. I have never won, though,” Guerrero said.

We found others have been playing for shorter periods of time, like East Springfield’s Evans Jumba.

“I started playing about five years back. I see people winning money every now and then, and I’m like ‘Hey, why is that?’ so I’ve been waiting to be a millionaire,” Jumba added.

We asked those who play the lottery how often they buy tickets on average.

“Once in a blue moon,” said Mary-Ellen Kopie of Chicopee.

“Twice a month,” Guerrero added.

“Every week at least, I buy a ticket,” Jumba noted.

As of Monday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot sat at a staggering $613 million while Mega Millions was $31 million. These big numbers attracted the attention of players like Guerrero.

“When the jackpots are big, I do play more…I feel the chances are a little bit bigger that way, thinking it’s a different person, maybe. That’s how I’ve done it,” Guerrero explained.

However, the big question is what would these players do with the money if they won.

“Vacation, car, (give some to my) kids. That’s it,” Kopie said.

“I will pay for my sister’s house, my house. I will get a car and I will help my family in Mexico,” Guerrero said.

“Maybe try and take care of people who don’t have, suffering people, too much money. If you can’t finish it, why don’t you share with people who are suffering as well?” Jumba noted.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, while the next set of numbers for Mega Millions will be released at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.