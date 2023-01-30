Crews respond to a house fire on Kirk Drive in Springfield

Crews respond to a house fire on Kirk Street in Springfield
Crews respond to a house fire on Kirk Street in Springfield(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, crews responded to a house fire on Kirk Drive in Springfield.

Western Mass News crews arrived around 8:30 p.m. and saw several emergency vehicles and first responders taking up most of the street.

Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, “We got it knocked down and didn’t spread past the house. We were able to hold it in its building of origin.”

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical malfunction.

Calvi confirmed there was one person inside during the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

