First responder soup drive kicks off in South Hadley

First responder soup drive in South Hadley kicks off
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of South Hadley are doing their part to help those in need this winter.

Community members are encouraged to drop off canned soup items at various collection locations throughout the area, including the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments.

All donations will go towards the town’s “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program.

The first responder canned soup drive began on Sunday and will continue to run until February 20.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

First responder soup drive in South Hadley kicks off
First responder soup drive in South Hadley kicks off
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield
Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe
Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe
Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023
Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023