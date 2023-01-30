First responder soup drive kicks off in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of South Hadley are doing their part to help those in need this winter.

Community members are encouraged to drop off canned soup items at various collection locations throughout the area, including the South Hadley Police and Fire Departments.

All donations will go towards the town’s “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program.

The first responder canned soup drive began on Sunday and will continue to run until February 20.

