Gary Rome named TIME Dealer of the Year

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gary Rome has been officially been named the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year.

The award is said to be the auto industry’s most prestigious and highly sought after awards. It recognizes the most successful auto dealers from across the nation, who also show long standing commitment to community service.

Rome received his award on Friday in Dallas. We spoke with him on Monday to see what the recognition meant to him.

“Just really humbled to receive this award and be acknowledged for what our team does everyday and it’s really wonderful to get acknowledged for something I love doing everyday, but it’s not really about me. It’s more about our team and what they do every single day and that’s what helped us achieve the success we have and I’m very grateful to them for that,” Rome explained.

Rome said the award is really for those who have a good impact on the community and he said it’s always good to have Holyoke and western Massachusetts represented for such a good thing.

