Getting Answers: MA gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night.

We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what gun regulations are in place at the Holyoke Mall.

Local leaders are speaking out following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall.

“Anytime you hear any type of violence, particularly in a location like a mall, it’s very disheartening, and the vast number of guns in our streets is just astronomical,” said State Representative Carlos González.

“It’s the standard you’re not allowed to [carry] in airports, schools, federal buildings, courthouses, and so forth,” said Western New England Criminal Justice Associate Professor Creaig Dunton.

He told us that private properties such as the Holyoke Mall can set their own gun regulations. According to the Holyoke Mall’s behavior code of conduct, in part, “The possession of any weapon other than by law enforcement personnel is prohibited.”

“Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun laws in the country,” Professor Dunton said. “They are one of the few states where ownership of a gun requires licensure.”

We have learned that the suspect in the Holyoke Mall shooting did have a license to carry, which is something Professor Dunton said he found interesting.

“He did have a license to carry. That means he took a training class; he had background checks that had to be put in place,” he explained. “For the most part, when we see this type of shooting involving firearms, it’s usually a not licensed gun owner for the most part. For the most part, people with licensure are not that likely to engage in criminal behavior with them.”

Meanwhile, Representative González told us that this latest shooting is just one of the many reasons why he is pushing for new gun legislation.

“The goal is that by the year 2030, all manufacturers of guns in Massachusetts will associate smart technology to their guns, where somebody will not be allowed to discharge a gun unless they have a fingerprint or eye recognition,” he said. “That way, nobody without the legal permission will be allowed to use it.”

We reached out to the Holyoke Mall for comment Monday, but they told us that they are not releasing any additional statements about the shooting.

