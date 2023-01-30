Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a late-morning bank robbery in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow Police Chief Robert Stocks said that officers were called to Berkshire Bank on Longmeadow Street around 11 a.m. Monday.

We’re told that a male suspect went into bank and passed the teller a note demanding money.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as approximately 5′5″ to 5′8″ tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask and black clothing. Stocks added that it’s believed the suspect fled the area in a light-colored Honda CRV.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

