Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow

Police were called to Berkshire Bank on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow on January 30, 2023
Police were called to Berkshire Bank on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow on January 30, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a late-morning bank robbery in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow Police Chief Robert Stocks said that officers were called to Berkshire Bank on Longmeadow Street around 11 a.m. Monday.

We’re told that a male suspect went into bank and passed the teller a note demanding money.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as approximately 5′5″ to 5′8″ tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask and black clothing. Stocks added that it’s believed the suspect fled the area in a light-colored Honda CRV.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court
Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court
Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court
Suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting arraigned in court
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Woman dead following weekend stabbing in Springfield
Jeffrey Allard
Search continues for missing Ware man