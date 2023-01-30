Local leaders react to deadly Holyoke Mall shooting, suspect to be arraigned on Monday

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, State Senator John Velis and a professor at American International College, broke down what can expect in Monday’s arraignment.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, an innocent bystander was shot, and later died, from an altercation between two people.

A suspect was immediately placed in police custody when they arrived just before 7 p.m.

John Velis, Hampden Hampshire State Senator reacted to Holyoke Mall shooting, “it’s just more senseless violence, when is it going to stop is really my main thought and for what.”

David Kuzmeski is an associate professor of criminal justice at American International College explained there are factors at play that may determine the outcome of this case in court, “My understanding, there was an altercation, when and how did it start, was this altercation premeditated, was the victim unarmed.”

Kuzmeski emphasized how the suspect can be charged with first-degree murder even if the bystander wasn’t the intended victim in the shooting, “There is a doctorate in the law called transfer of intent so hypothetically if I had the malice, although I had no intent whatsoever to harm you, it is the motive and the intent that transfers over, so it would still be a case of murder if it was a premeditated act.”

Kuzmeski also called for further action from lawmakers, “I don’t know how many more times these things have to occur before there’s a human cry to do something”

State Senator Velis said this is a continued discussion in the statehouse, “It’s the beginning of the legislative session, so, I could think of 15 bills right now that have been filed as a direct response to what we are seeing nationally and of course in Holyoke right now and when things like this happen, I anticipate that those bills, those kinds of conversations will begin even faster and in earnest.”

However, Kuzmeski argued, “It has to be nationally, the state-by-state attempt is not going to work because if I live in a state that has strict laws, but the neighboring state does not all somebody has to do is travel to the neighboring state to obtain their firearm and bring it into Mass. "

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday morning.

