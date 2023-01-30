Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week.

Superintendent Marty O’Shea posted:

“Good Afternoon,

While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families.

Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD) this weekend, I am pleased to confirm that Glenbrook Middle School will welcome students back to school on Monday, January 30. In cooperation with the LPD, the threat that resulted in the cautionary closing of school on Friday has been thoroughly assessed and investigated. Our administrative team and the Longmeadow Police Department are fully confident that school can open safely tomorrow. While the investigation is ongoing, it has turned up no evidence that an actual, credible threat exists. The progress made on this investigation points conclusively toward this being a criminal hoax. However, to be clear and candid, a perpetrator has not been identified. Any member of our community with information may contact LPD or LPS or leave a message on the Longmeadow Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 413-565-4199. Staff, students or any community member may also submit an anonymous report through the District’s on-line See Something Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SSARS). SSARS is entirely anonymous and user-friendly.

Knowing that this situation is potentially unsettling or disturbing for members of our community, we want to provide the staff with adequate time on Monday morning to debrief with the LPD and the administration and to finalize the plan to support students when they enter the building. To ensure that the appropriate supports and messaging are in place, Glenbrook staff will arrive at their normally scheduled time, while students may only report following a two-hour delay. Principal Allen will provide Glenbrook families and staff with additional information later today. Finally, to provide the community with an additional layer of assurance, additional police presence will be available at Glenbrook throughout the day.

We will be prepared to safely open and to support the students and staff tomorrow morning. After important messaging to students during their advisory period, I anticipate that normal routines and learning will be underway at Glenbrook. Collectively, we owe the Longmeadow Police Department and the Glenbrook administration our gratitude for diligently working toward a safe opening on Monday.

Sincerely,

Marty O’Shea

Superintendent of Schools”

