Longmeadow’s Glenbrook Middle School reopens following Friday’s threat

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow reopened its doors Monday after school was canceled last Friday due to threats of violence written on a bathroom wall.

Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at the door.

In a statement sent out Sunday evening, Longmeadow Public School Superintendent Marty O’Shea said in part, quote:

“In cooperation with the LPD, the threat that resulted in the cautionary closing of school on Friday has been thoroughly assessed and investigated.”

One Glenbrook Middle School parent told Western Mass News how he felt sending his child back to school.

“After the weekend, I felt confident that enough time had passed,” said Ken Cygilet. “They posted on Friday that the school and the police did what they could to ensure they were safe. I know we had a lot more cops present, so I was a little more reassured this morning.”

O’Shea also provided an update on the investigation. He said in part, quote:

“While the investigation is ongoing, it has turned up no evidence that an actual, credible threat exists. The progress made on this investigation points conclusively toward this being a criminal hoax. However, to be clear and candid, a perpetrator has not been identified.”

Cygilet told Western Mass News that while authorities said this was not a credible threat, he hopes students are able to feel safe when they are at school.

“If it’s a hoax, my daughter is in the 7th grade, so certainly if any kid does that, it’s going to be very disruptive and very scary,” he said. “You kind of have to take it seriously every single time it happens. I’m just hoping that the kids are educated about what’s not really a joke, what is a real and dangerous thing that happens across the country and that maybe this won’t happen as often.”

Anyone with any information on the threats has been asked to contact Longmeadow Police on their anonymous tip line at (413) 565-4199.

