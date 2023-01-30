Mild start to the week; Arctic blast by late week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A mild start to the week with afternoon highs ranging in the 40s across western Mass and even close to 50 in the lower valley. A cold front moves through this evening and tonight, bringing scattered rain and snow showers along with a healthy breeze and colder air.

Rain and snow showers won’t amount to much and should end by 2-3am at the latest, then skies slowly begin to clear out by sunrise. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s with a steady northwest breeze.

Dry weather is back Tuesday and we should see some good sunshine along with scattered clouds. A more seasonable day is on tap with highs in the low to middle 30s and NW breezes will keep wind chills in the 20s. Wind only gets to around 10-15mph, so not too rough.

High pressure will keep our weather dry Wednesday with continued seasonable temperatures and lighter northwesterly breezes. Highs come up a bit Thursday as wind shifts to the southwest, but much colder air will be on the way to end the week.

A quick, but potent cold snap coming into New England Friday and Saturday. While we are still several days away, confidence is increasing that we will get some dangerous cold and wind chills starting Friday, peaking Friday night into Saturday morning, then easing Sunday. Temperatures are likely to fall below 0 Friday night and wind chills may get as low as -25 to -35 for many in western Mass. Look for more details as the week goes on!

Wet weather remains hard to come by with only a chance for some snow squalls Friday, then some rain and snow showers possible later Sunday.

