Railroad Hobby Show is a ‘must-see’ in West Springfield
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The fan favorite “Railroad Hobby Show” was held this weekend at the Big E fairgrounds.

Train and railroad lovers had a momentous day over in West Springfield on Sunday morning.

The Railroad Hobby Show is America’s largest railroad-themed trade show.

John Sacerdote, the show’s director said, “In the last few years, this has become known as a bucket list show, so it’s a must-see show.”

The event has everything from model railroads, railroad art, photography, history, preservation, and much more.

Sacerdote also emphasized this weekend’s turnout was fantastic,” There’s just something and everything for everybody.”

