Search continues for missing Ware man

Jeffrey Allard
Jeffrey Allard(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a Ware man who has been reported missing in Worcester County.

Mass. State Police said that 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard was last seen on January 22 leaving Marlborough Hospital.

Over the weekend, crews searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough, but were not able to locate Allard. That search was in addition to a search last week by K-9s and the State Police Air Wing in the area of Farm Road in Southborough.

Allard is 6′1″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has short brown curly hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with Coca-Cola on the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508) 485-1212.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Woman dead following weekend stabbing in Springfield
Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport
Pilot seriously injured in ejection from plane crash at Brainard Airport
23-year-old Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez of Springfield was arrested and charged with murder.
Officials identify suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting
School bus
Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat