Search continues for missing Ware man

(WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a Ware man who has been reported missing in Worcester County.

Mass. State Police said that 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard was last seen on January 22 leaving Marlborough Hospital.

Over the weekend, crews searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough, but were not able to locate Allard. That search was in addition to a search last week by K-9s and the State Police Air Wing in the area of Farm Road in Southborough.

Allard is 6′1″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has short brown curly hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with Coca-Cola on the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508) 485-1212.

