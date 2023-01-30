Springfield Police seize firearms, including two fully-automatic ghost guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized four guns, including three ghost guns, this past Saturday night.

Two ghost guns and another firearm were equipped with a Glock switch or sear selector switch that allows the firearm to function as a machine gun or fully automatic firearm.

Detectives also seized more than $650 in cash, marijuana, and a knife.

21-year-old J’von James of Springfield was arrested and faces several charges, including three counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a loaded machine gun, and other charges.

20-year old Damien Marcial-Alexander of Waterville, Maine, faces the same charges as James.

23-year old Eon Hayes of Holyoke faces less charges than the first two men, but similar charges, such as carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a loaded machine gun.

