Springfield Police seize firearms, including two fully-automatic ghost guns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized four guns, including three ghost guns, this past Saturday night.
Two ghost guns and another firearm were equipped with a Glock switch or sear selector switch that allows the firearm to function as a machine gun or fully automatic firearm.
Detectives also seized more than $650 in cash, marijuana, and a knife.
21-year-old J’von James of Springfield was arrested and faces several charges, including three counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a loaded machine gun, and other charges.
20-year old Damien Marcial-Alexander of Waterville, Maine, faces the same charges as James.
23-year old Eon Hayes of Holyoke faces less charges than the first two men, but similar charges, such as carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a loaded machine gun.
