Town by Town: Citizen’s Police Academy, Latino business grants, and Learn & Lunch

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, and West Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department’s popular Citizen’s Police Academy is set to begin a new class in March.

The 12-week program offers citizens insight into how police officers perform their duties and how the department serves the community.

The academy is open to all residents of Springfield who are at least 18 years old.

Non-residents are encouraged to apply and will be considered if the class does not fill to capacity.

There is no cost to attend.

The application deadline is Friday, February 17th.

2023 kicks off with 9 businesses in Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield receiving mini grants from the Latino Economic Development Corporation Office.

The LEDC awarded nine grants Monday to Latino businesses that are focusing on growing in the new year.

The West Springfield Council on Aging hosted its monthly “Learn & Lunch” Monday morning at the West Springfield Senior Center.

The event was aimed at helping walk residents through the process of downsizing, moving in with family, or making the move to assisted living.

Attendees over the age of 60 who attended the presentation received a free lunch and attendees under the age of 60 dined that day for just $3.75.

