Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.

A short time later, two victims - a juvenile female with serious injuries and an adult female with non-life threatening injuries - arrived separately at Baystate Medical Center.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.