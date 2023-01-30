Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.
A short time later, two victims - a juvenile female with serious injuries and an adult female with non-life threatening injuries - arrived separately at Baystate Medical Center.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.