Woman dead following weekend stabbing in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Chestnut Street around 1:50 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found an adult female victim in the parking lot of 100 Liberty Street. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

