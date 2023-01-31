Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield.

Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge.

Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing victim. When they arrived, they found a woman in the parking lot across the street. Court documents obtained by Western Mass News said that the victim was stabbed multiple times - once in the left thigh, twice in the left hip area, twice in the rib cage, and once in the left bicep. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw two females get into a fight and a large crowd formed around them and then the victim collapsed. Detectives said they reviewed video that showed the fight breaking out between the suspect and victim. They noted that the victim can be seen repeatedly punching Marin-Viera in the head with a closed fist. They said that’s when they see Marin-Viera start returning punches with a sharp object.

Marin-Viera’s defense attorney claimed Tuesday that his client’s actions were in self-defense.

“No, judge. This is a classic case of self-defense,” said Attorney Nicholas Horgan.

Court paperwork also stated how the victim and suspect knew each other. Witnesses told police Marin-Viera and the victim have had issues in the past and the victim’s son’s father is in a relationship with Marin-Viera. Witnesses also told police the physical fight began in the bar of Top Shelf that night.

Marin-Viera pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning and a judge ordered her to be held without the right to bail. She is scheduled to appear back in court on February 28.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.