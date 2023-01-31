Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

Byron Salgado Melendez is seen in court on January 31, 2023
Byron Salgado Melendez is seen in court on January 31, 2023(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered.

In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as he faces charges in the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge ‘Meeswee’ Calderon, a Chicopee barber who had been walking his bike across Cabot Street in Holyoke on January 5.

Calderon’s stepfather, Eduardo Vargas, was also in the courtroom and shared his emotions on the legal process.

“This is the other part of healing. That’s how I see it. The justice part of it because it still feels fresh this is very important for all of us, our family, and our friends,” Vargas explained.

The outcome of the hearing detailed in court documents obtained by Western Mass News showed that Melendez’s original bail amount of $25,000 was reduced to $7,500 after his attorney made the case his client’s family could not afford the original amount.

Vargas told us he was surprised by the ruling.

“They’re talking numbers so low. I don’t know how that’s even allowed, but that’s the way it’s going down. That’s the way it happens. This is all new territory for us. This is something I do not want to duplicate,” Vargas added.

Meanwhile, Vargas told Western Mass News there are still many steps to go through before the next hearing.

“Scenes are getting duplicated. They’re trying to get the crime scene together, everything that they have to get. There are so many law enforcement working through different jurisdictions now because the case is that big…We want it to be quick, but I don’t think it’s going to be that quick,” Vargas noted.

At this point, Melendez has not posted bail, but if he does, he will be required to wear a GPS tracker and will not be allowed to drive a car. His next court date is March 10.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A busy Chicopee roadway is closed while emergency crews are on the scene of a fire.
Fairview Avenue in Chicopee closed due to nearby fire
MGM Springfield officials and invited guests held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the...
MGM Springfield marks start of sports betting in Massachusetts
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, State Senatior Adam Gomez,...
Sarno, Ray Bourque among first to place sports bets at MGM Springfield
The longtime decrease in babies being born in the United States turned around in 2021.
CDC: U.S. seeing increase in birth rate