Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered.

In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as he faces charges in the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge ‘Meeswee’ Calderon, a Chicopee barber who had been walking his bike across Cabot Street in Holyoke on January 5.

Calderon’s stepfather, Eduardo Vargas, was also in the courtroom and shared his emotions on the legal process.

“This is the other part of healing. That’s how I see it. The justice part of it because it still feels fresh this is very important for all of us, our family, and our friends,” Vargas explained.

The outcome of the hearing detailed in court documents obtained by Western Mass News showed that Melendez’s original bail amount of $25,000 was reduced to $7,500 after his attorney made the case his client’s family could not afford the original amount.

Vargas told us he was surprised by the ruling.

“They’re talking numbers so low. I don’t know how that’s even allowed, but that’s the way it’s going down. That’s the way it happens. This is all new territory for us. This is something I do not want to duplicate,” Vargas added.

Meanwhile, Vargas told Western Mass News there are still many steps to go through before the next hearing.

“Scenes are getting duplicated. They’re trying to get the crime scene together, everything that they have to get. There are so many law enforcement working through different jurisdictions now because the case is that big…We want it to be quick, but I don’t think it’s going to be that quick,” Vargas noted.

At this point, Melendez has not posted bail, but if he does, he will be required to wear a GPS tracker and will not be allowed to drive a car. His next court date is March 10.

