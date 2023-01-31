Bridge repair delayed for I-90 in Russel, Montgomery

RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MassDOT announced Monday that they have rescheduled a bridge repair that was originally scheduled to occur Monday night on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Montgomery and Russell.

Instead, bridge work will be conducted Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A 15-minute rolling roadblock will be required in each direction at 8 p.m.

