Fairview Avenue in Chicopee closed due to nearby fire

A busy Chicopee roadway is closed while emergency crews are on the scene of a fire.
A busy Chicopee roadway is closed while emergency crews are on the scene of a fire.(Chicopee Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A busy Chicopee roadway is closed while emergency crews are on the scene of a fire.

Chicopee Police said that Fairvew Avenue is closed because of a fire on Sitnik Avenue.

It not yet known how long the road will be closed and drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

