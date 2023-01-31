Fairview Avenue in Chicopee closed due to nearby fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A busy Chicopee roadway is closed while emergency crews are on the scene of a fire.

Chicopee Police said that Fairvew Avenue is closed because of a fire on Sitnik Avenue.

It not yet known how long the road will be closed and drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

