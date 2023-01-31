Hampden D.A. to release evidence in Holly Piirainen homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are preparing to release new information in hopes of solving a decades-old case.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will provide an “update the public on recent developments in the homicide of Holly Piirainen” on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Jim Leydon.

Piirainen’s remains were found in a wooded area off of Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on October 23, 1993.

