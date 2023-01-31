Hampden D.A. to release evidence in Holly Piirainen homicide

Holly Piirainen
Holly Piirainen(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are preparing to release new information in hopes of solving a decades-old case.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will provide an “update the public on recent developments in the homicide of Holly Piirainen” on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Jim Leydon.

Piirainen’s remains were found in a wooded area off of Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on October 23, 1993.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, State Senatior Adam Gomez,...
MGM Springfield marks start of sports betting in Massachusetts
The longtime decrease in babies being born in the United States turned around in 2021.
CDC: U.S. seeing increase in birth rate
MGM Springfield to mark start of sports betting in Massachusetts
MGM Springfield to mark start of sports betting in Massachusetts
Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend in...
Police arrest suspect in deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield