Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, and West...
Town by Town: Citizen’s Police Academy, Latino business grants, and Learn & Lunch
Western Mass News is getting answers on the increase and what customers can do to ease the pain...
Residents reacting from sticker shock as home heating bills continue to rise
Detectives also seized more than $650 in cash, marijuana, and a knife.
Springfield Police seize firearms, including two fully-automatic ghost guns
Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators...
Longmeadow’s Glenbrook Middle School reopens following Friday’s threat