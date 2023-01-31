Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter.

No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident has not yet been released.

