MGM Springfield to mark start of sports betting in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sports fans across the Commonwealth will celebrate the first day of legal sports betting on Tuesday and one of those places holding festivities on this momentous day is MGM Springfield.

Inside the MGM Springfield, there is a multi-million dollar sports betting lounge that will be filled with sports bettors in western Massachusetts and other key figures Tuesday morning.

A bill was passed on August 10 and signed into law by then-Governor Charlie Baker to legalize sports betting.

Today, MGM Springfield and the state’s two other casinos – Plainridge Park and Encore Boston Harbor - will open in person sportsbooks.

MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley said this license would add at least seven new full-time and six new part-time positions. The multi-million dollar lounge sports bettors will be able to wager from is on the casino floor and has a 45-foot high definition viewing wall, so fans can watch multiple sports at once.

“We want to thank the state delegation to bring this to the finish line and to the Mass. Gaming Commission for ensuring the right regulations are in place,” said MGM Springfield spokesperson Beth Ward.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other officials, as well as Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, will be on-hand Tuesday morning and celebrate with dozens of sports bettors by placing the first sports bet in Massachusetts.

Of course, MGM Springfield wanted to have this sportsbook opened just before the big game, which is in less than two weeks.

The first bet will be placed by Sarno around 10 a.m.

