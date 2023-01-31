MGM Springfield marks start of sports betting in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a day that has been years in the making. Sports bets can now be accepted in Massachusetts, including at MGM Springfield.

On Tuesday, MGM Springfield and BetMGM accepted their first sports wagers as sports betting opened in the bay state.

“This is a huge moment for us. This has been years in the making and so to watch those first bets be placed to see our team members around, with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, our local delegation to share this moment together is just unbelievable,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

The event came just two weeks ahead of the big game, which will allow people in Massachusetts to place bets on their favorite sports teams in-person at one of the state’s three casinos – MGM Springfield, Plainridge Park, and Encore Boston Harbor.

Kelley told Western Mass News what this day means for people in Massachusetts and Springfield.

“It’s a great thing. When you think about the fact that we are a border city, six miles away from Connecticut, which has been able to offer sports betting for a little while now, so to have that competitive parity, to be able welcome those guests to this new benefit, this new amenity, I think it’s going to be an extraordinarily positive experience,” Kelley added.

It is expected that sports betting will bring in $20 million to $30 million in revenue to the state. That’s something BetMGM CEO Adam Greenplatt said will have several benefits.

“Sports fans in Massachusetts are probably some of the most enthusiastic on the planet and I think we will see some of the positive impact of that enthusiasm in the success of sports betting in the state,” Greenplatt explained.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what people in the Bay State can and cannot place their bets on. Professional sports and college teams outside of Massachusetts are open for wagers. Bettors are not allowed to place bets on any college team in Massachusetts, unless it is in a playoff tournament and wagers cannot by placed on any sporting event overseen by Russia, the summer and winter Olympics, or any sporting championship based on assessment of a judge.

Tuesday’s sports betting launch made possible following months of detailed preparations.

“It’s been a long day coming. There’s been a huge amount of work and planning and preparation for the day. In fact, this sportsbook has been built out and ready for some time now,” Greenplatt said.

