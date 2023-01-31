Officials optimistic about economic impact of sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now that sports bets can be placed in-person at casinos across the state, including at MGM Springfield, we’re getting answers on what this means for businesses in the city.

City leaders gathered at MGM Springfield on Tuesday to officially open their sportsbook lounge that has been ready since August 2021.

“The BetMGM sportsbook lives in MGM Springfield, so to experience the retail sports betting that we have on offer, a trip to MGM Springfield is needed,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenplatt.

Western Mass News is getting answers on how the launch of sports betting will impact the city of Springfield.

“This is an exciting time for the city of Springfield, but also for Massachusetts. We’ve been losing a lot of revenue from all the other states. We’re thirty-third in passing this legislation. I think it’s appropriate now that we celebrate, but also the revenue that comes in. We use it to advance some of the major issues that are important to our city: diversity, jobs, and economic development,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has been a strong supporter of the sports betting legislation, which was signed into law last year. He has been exploring options on how it can help businesses in the city including conducting a survey that examines how sports betting could possibly work for small businesses.

“Research has stated that more visitors will potentially come to the city of Springfield to make sports betting and stay longer. That means more revenue that means more people in hotels more people in restaurants and more opportunity for people to believe in Springfield and start their business here,” Gonzalez added.

As for what’s next following the memorable day on Tuesday, mobile sports betting is set to launch in March and a study is underway to decide whether additional licenses should be granted to small businesses like bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley is looking ahead to the very near future.

“We got a big game coming up, so I hope everyone makes plans to come here,” Kelley said.

If you would like to start placing your bets at MGM Springfield, it is open seven days a week.

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.