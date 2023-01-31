Police arrest suspect in deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera of Springfield turned herself into police around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were called to 200 block of Chestnut Street around 1:50 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found an adult female stabbing victim in the parking lot of 100 Liberty Street. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Marin-Viera has been charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.