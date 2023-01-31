Seasonable conditions through mid-week; Arctic blast Friday/Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After some trace amounts of snow early this morning, we ended up with a fairly nice day to wrap up January. Lots of sunshine, breezy and seasonably mild with highs hitting upper 30s in the lower valley to upper 20s in the Berkshires.

Wind lightens and skies begin clear this evening, so temperatures should fall quickly. However, a weak system passing to our south should bring in more clouds tonight, especially south. There’s also a risk for flurries or brief light snowfall south of the Mass Pike before sunrise. Overall, a quiet, cold night ahead with lows in the teens for most.

Early clouds will again give way to more sunshine Wednesday with highs back to the upper 20s in the Berkshires and lower to middle 30s in the valley. Not quite as brisk, but we do keep a lighter northwesterly breeze.

Surface high pressure moves to the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday night, which will shift our wind flow to the south-southwest. This will bring in some scattered clouds that linger Thursday, though we still see good sunshine. Temperatures also warm a bit with highs nearing 40.

An Arctic cold front sweeps into New England by Friday morning, opening the freezer door to the coldest air mass we’ve seen in a while. The official high Friday will likely be around 30, right at midnight. But by dawn, temperatures fall to around 20! Blustery with northwesterly wind picking up to 15-25mph with gusts to 30-40mph and temperatures continue to drop. The coldest temperatures should be felt early Saturday with most, if not everyone, falling below 0. Wind Chill Advisories and even some Warnings are likely as chills may fall to -15 to -40.

Dry, sunny and frigid weather on tap Saturday with continued gusty breezes. Wind eases Saturday evening and some scattered clouds move in, but temperatures still fall into the single digits. More clouds and more seasonable temperatures Sunday with a low chance for a late-day rain or snow shower. High temps are back into the 40s next week with some showers possible by Wednesday.

