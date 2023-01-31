Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.

According to a Springfield Fire official on scene, one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Fire officials for further information and we are awaiting their response at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we work to provide you with the latest updates on this incident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.