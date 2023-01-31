Town by Town: The Mead reopens, paper making class, and soup drive

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Amherst, Holyoke, and Granby this Tuesday.

After a long closure, the Mead Museum of Art in Amherst opened back up to the public on Tuesday.

The Mead will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m. every Thursday night. The Mead holds the art collection of Amherst College and is named after alumnus William Rutherford Mead.

At the Children’s Museum of Holyoke, kids are learning where the city got its name, the Paper City. On Tuesday, a paper making class was held at the museum. Those who attended got to learn more about how paper is made and were able to make their own,

In Granby, first responders are hosting a soup drive through February 20. This fundraiser is organized through the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

The community is asked to drop-off canned soup items at the collection boxes at Granby’s public safety complex or South Hadley Fire District 2 or the town’s police station.

