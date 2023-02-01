Amherst to hold grief circle following death of Tyre Nichols

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Tyre Nichols is being felt in communities across the country as he was laid to rest on Wednesday.

The town of Amherst is offering condolences to his family and offering a space for people locally to come together to grieve. They will be hosting a grief circle on Monday, February 6 for anyone would find comfort in being with others at this time.

The event will be hosted by trained facilitators and it will be held in the Bangs Community Center from 2 p.m to 4 p.m.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the town manager’s office at (413) 259-3002.

