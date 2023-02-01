Crews investigate tractor-trailer fire on Elm St. in Holyoke

Tractor-trailer fire in Holyoke
Tractor-trailer fire in Holyoke(facebook)
By Libby James
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday night, Holyoke crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street.

The call came in around 10:30 P.M and the fire was put out quickly with minimal damage to the other cars parked next to it.

The Holyoke Fire Department, Police Department and Mass State Police are now investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke crews respond to house fire
Crews respond to a house fire on Hitchcock St. in Holyoke
Chicopee officials postpone decision on new school superintendent
Chicopee officials postpone decision on new school superintendent
An approximately 200 pound cement Shrek sculpture has gone missing.
Hatfield police look for missing 200 lb Shrek scultpure
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Springfield officer sentenced for misleading investigators in Nathan Bill’s case