Crews investigate tractor-trailer fire on Elm St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday night, Holyoke crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street.

The call came in around 10:30 P.M and the fire was put out quickly with minimal damage to the other cars parked next to it.

The Holyoke Fire Department, Police Department and Mass State Police are now investigating the cause.

