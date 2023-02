HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Wednesday around 1 A.M., crews responded to a house fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Fire Department was on scene for over 2 hours.

They report the fire was contained to the kitchen and the back porch area.

All residents were able to get out safely.

