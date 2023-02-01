Diocese: 2022 Annual Catholic Appeal tops $3 million goal

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 2022 Annual Catholic Appeal for the Diocese of Springfield has surpassed its goal of $3 million.

The diocese said that this is the largest fundraising campaign, which collected $3,002,312.53

The Annual Catholic Appeal supports community-based agencies and diocesan services. The largest portion of the funds will go to Catholic education by providing financial support for students in diocesan schools.

Bishop William Byrne saud this is the first time the fundraiser has met its goal in nearly 20 years.

The 2023 fundraiser will kick-off during the season of Lent.

