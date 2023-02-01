Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts.

The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder of a Warren girl years later.

Holly Piirainen was abducted and murdered back in 1993 when she was just 10 years old. At the time of Holly’s murder, Molly Bish was also 10 years old. She was taken and murdered nearly seven years later.

The family of Holly Piirainen stood next to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni on Wednesday as they pleaded for the community’s help.

“It’s been a long road, and I pray that the person responsible for this will confess, come forward, or at least someone that he knows that has a conscience will do the right thing now and contact the police,” Holly’s aunt, Carla Jackman, said.

On Wednesday, investigators asked the public for any information relating to a white tank top with pink, purple, and blue letters that read “Boston” on the chest. They described it as a piece of evidence in the cold case of Holly’s unsolved murder.

The 10-year-old was abducted from Sturbridge in 1993. Her body was found a few months later in Brimfield, and the tank top was also found at the scene.

Heather Bish remembers Holly’s story as she grew up in Warren, Massachusetts. Unfortunately, seven years later, she would experience the same pain as the Piirainen family when her sister Molly Bish went missing and was later found dead.

Heather told the story of how Molly wrote a letter to Holly’s family back when she went missing.

“My sister was a very empathetic person, and so, she wrote the family a letter and included one of our family pictures,” Heather said.

When Molly went missing when she was 16, Holly’s family brought that same letter to the Bishes, hoping to provide them some comfort.

“They came to our house with this letter and said, ‘Did you remember that Molly did this’ And, of course, we had not remembered that, so it connected our families,” Heather told us.

She was pleased to hear the news that there was an update in Holly’s case. However, she could not help but wonder when she would get answers in her sister’s case.

The Bish family has asked that Molly’s case be given to District Attorney Gulluni instead of being handled by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. She said that, just like Holly, her sister was abducted in Worcester County and her body was found in Hampden County.

Western Mass News asked District Attorney Gulluni if there has been any discussion about this change.

“I believe that case is being competently handled by other investigators, and I pray for them and I hope for them,” he said.

We also reached out to the Worcester Worcester District Attorney’s Office, which sent us a statement that read in part, quote:

“We have made several significant advancements in the case, including evidence that has led to a person of interest. We will continue to follow the evidence.”

The Hampden District Attorney has set up a tip line for Holly’s case. Anyone with information is urged to call 413-426-3507.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.