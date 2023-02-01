Hatfield police look for missing 200 lb Shrek scultpure

An approximately 200 pound cement Shrek sculpture has gone missing.
An approximately 200 pound cement Shrek sculpture has gone missing.(Courtesy the Hatfield Police Department, MA)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Shrek sculpture in Hatfield weighing approximately 200 pounds has gone missing according to police.

The Hatfield Police Department says the sculpture is made of cement and was taken from his home on Mountain Rd.

They posted the notice to their Facebook page Tuesday night.

“The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely,” their post read.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this Shrek sculpture please reach out to the Hatfield Police Department at 413-247-0323

”Or return him in the condition you found him,” police noted.

