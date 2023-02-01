Officials urge homeowners to prepare for upcoming bitter cold temperatures

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Homeowners should be preparing for the approaching cold snap.

“This is, easily, going to be the coldest weather of the season so far, probably the coldest weather we’ve seen in a couple of years,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.

With extreme cold and wind expected to head our way Friday, we’re getting answers on how homeowners can stay prepared.

“Plan for the weather. Maybe have a blanket in your car. If you have to do outside activities, dress in multiple layers, cover as much skin as you possible…[You] can maybe limit those activities this time around. If you’re using an alternative fuel source…please make sure the chimney has been cleaned. If it hasn’t, don’t use that,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.

Rex shared his advice for people ahead of the impending cold snap.

“If, for some reason, you lose power, generators should only be run outside, not inside, and if your pipes do freeze, crack the faucets open, use a warm towel or a hair dryer to try to thaw the pipes. Please do not use open flame,” Rex noted.

He also urged anyone who is using a space heater to be extra cautious.

“Just make sure that there’s plenty of space around them. Make sure they are plugged into the proper outlet. Try not to use cheap extension cords or the multiple outlets. That’s usually what gets us in trouble,” Rex added.

Brown told us one thing people might want to be aware of before the weekend.

“This is the mildest January on record out at Westover since 1942, so we’re coming off a mild January and then we have this intense cold, so it’s going to feel that much colder to us because we’re not used to it,” Brown said.

