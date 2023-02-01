Patriots fans react to news of Tom Brady’s retirement

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time, is officially retiring from the NFL. However, it’s not the first time he’s announced he’s calling it a career.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring…for good,” Brady said in a social media post on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, shortly after 8 a.m., Brady closed the final chapter of his illustrious NFL career with a 57-second video announcing his retirement.

“It was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady explained

Last year, Brady went through a ‘Will he or won’t he’ saga when ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Brady was retiring, only for Brady to dismiss the report, and then retire three days later on February 1, 2022 and ultimately return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season. On Wednesday, fans shared their emotions with Western Mass News as the greatest of all time takes his final bow.

“I believe him. I believe him, for sure,” said Neale Henry from Foxborough.

“He already had those emotions, so I don’t know, just kind of weird,” added Kristy Kennedy.

They also offered their appreciation for a lifetime of memories that Brady provided Patriots fans.

“Everyone my age grew up with him and that’s how we fell in love with football,” Kennedy noted.

“Thanks for all the good work you were putting in and you’re a legend,” Henry said.

Former players, including Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles with Brady, saluted the legend again by taking to Twitter and said:

“You only get one super emotional reaction to the goat retiring, and I used mine up. So I’ll just say this. Learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. PS. Pickleball partners?”

If this is it, Brady leaves the sport with seven Super Bowl rings, six of those were while playing in New England, five Super Bowl MVPs. and a laundry list of NFL records that may never be broken.

“Six rings says it all. He means a lot,” Henry said.

‘Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all,” Brady said.

