Quick Hitting, Intense Arctic Blast on the Way!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a sunny, seasonable day to kick off February with afternoon highs maxing out in the upper 20s to low 30s. High pressure will stay in control tonight, keeping skies mostly clear and wind light to calm. Temperatures drop quickly this evening and fall into the teens for everyone through sunrise Thursday.

High pressure moves to the mid-Atlantic coast Thursday, which will change our wind direction to the south-southwest. Increasing breezes and seasonably mild temperatures on tap for the afternoon with highs in the 30s to around 40. Wind gusts may get to 20mph at times.

A very well advertised Arctic cold front will be moving in by Friday morning with the coldest air of the season and brutal wind chills. Wind Chill Watches are up for all of the Bay State for Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.

A few snow showers or snow squalls are possible Friday morning as our cold front arrives, but overall dry weather will be persistent through mid-next week! The cold is the big weather story with temperatures dropping to the upper teens by Friday morning, low teens by the afternoon and below 0 Friday night. Northwesterly wind increases Friday and gusts to 30-40mph are possible, which should pull wind chills below 0 before sunset.

The worst of the cold will be Friday night through Saturday morning with wind chills maxing out around -20 to -40 at times! Advisories are likely, but warnings for extreme wind chills are possible too. Frostbite can develop within 10-20 minutes with that kind of cold. Breezes continue Saturday, but wind won’t be as gusty. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the teens with wind chills hovering near 0.

Dry weather continues Sunday and temperatures moderate fast. We begin in the single digits, but highs should get into the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon with a good deal of clouds and a healthy South wind gusting to 20-30mph. Mild and dry early next week with a few showers possible by Wednesday. Another storm may bring more wet weather late Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.