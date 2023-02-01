Resources available for those needing shelter from late-week bitter cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The bitter cold weather is just two days out, but there are resources in the area that are available for those in need.

An arctic blast is expected to bring brutal cold and bitter wind chills across the Bay State starting Friday and the Springfield Rescue Mission is ready to help.

“Although it’s a men’s shelter, we do service women and children on the premises here…To us, it’s no different than any other day of the week, but when it’s cold out, people either stay in or come out and need a place to go, so we want to be as open as we can be,” said Kevin Ramsdell, executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

Ramsdell told Western Mass News they have an emergency shelter in the city that has been at capacity since September, but he said they are prepared to help those in need as the cold snap approaches.

“We do have the capacity to set up a couple of cots if need to. We also can put them up in a chair and offer them a cup of coffee or cup of warm soup. We still will do whatever we have to do to meet the need that’s there,” Ramsdell noted.

He added that they are also looking for donations for their emergency center and their giveaway center located on Mill Street in Springfield.

“Blankets are always welcome at this time of year. We can never have enough of those because again, some people take them when they leave. We are in short supply of those. Handwarmers are things we can give them to take as well,” Ramsdell explained.

In Holyoke, Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told us the city is prepared for the frigid temps and will be opening their warming shelter.

“For anybody that will need it, if you lose power or are homeless, there is a warming shelter that will be open in Holyoke for Friday, Saturday. The potential to be there for Thursday and Sunday too…They usually close the doors by 9 p.m. to try to keep a secure environment for everyone. There are no questions asked. They give you a meal, they’ll give you clothes if you need clothes,” Rex explained.

If you would like to make a donation to the Springfield Rescue Mission, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

Warming shelters:

Holyoke: 51 Hamilton Street. 51 Hamilton Street. More information can be found here on Thursday

South Hadley: 2 Canal Street, South Hadley Public Library, and 45 Dayton Street (South Hadley Council on Aging)

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.