Springfield officer sentenced for misleading investigators in Nathan Bill’s case

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz has been sentenced to two years of probation for misleading investigators during the Nathan Bill’s assault investigation.

The incident happened back in 2015 and involved off-duty police officers outside of Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield.

