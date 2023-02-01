Springfield Symphony Orchestra names Paul Lambert new president and CEO

Paul Lambert has been named President and CEO of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra
By Robin Kimble and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of the symphony’s interim director Paul Lambert to the position of President and CEO.

Lambert joined the orchestra as interim director in January 2022.

This week, we're getting answers from Paul Lambert, interim executive director of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Since his appointment, Lambert has overseen the return to the stage of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra with six classical and two pop concerts in the current 2022-2023 season.

