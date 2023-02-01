Town by Town: Black American flag raising, vets’ luncheon, and Give Back Wednesday

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Agawam.

The 37th Annual Black American Heritage Flag Raising Ceremony took place Wednesday morning on the steps of Springfield City Hall.

State Representative Bud Williams and Mayor Domenic Sarno joined city and state leaders to celebrate the rich diversity of Springfield.

The event featured guest speakers and a presentation of the prestigious Ruth B. Loving Civil Rights Award.

The First Veteran Appreciation Luncheon hosted by Westfield Veterans Services took place Wednesday at Westfield Technical Academy.

The goal is to show our military vets some much needed admiration for their service.

Each lunch will take place on the first Wednesday of every month until May and will have dining space for up to 60 vets.

To reserve a spot for the luncheon, you can call Westfield Veterans Services.

In Agawam, EB’s Restaurant hosted their weekly Give Back Wednesday event.

Every Wednesday, 10% of the total sales – dine-in, take out, or delivery – will go towards a local charity.

This Wednesday’s proceeds will be used to support the Mittineague School’s PTO.

EB’s told Western Mass News that through their Giving Wednesday program, they have given back over $120,000 to the western Massachusetts community.

