What is in store for Tom Brady post-retirement?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Tom Brady announcing on social media this morning he is retiring “for good,” what could be in store for the 45-year-old with his playing days behind him?

Brady has spent more than half his life in the NFL. After 23 seasons, you might think the Patriots legend may have some difficulty readjusting to life after football. While that may be true, he certainly will not have a shortage of outlets to keep him occupied.

Last May, Brady signed a massive 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become the lead analyst on NFL Sundays when his time on the field is over.

He also owns and operates TB12, a successful health and wellness company modeled after his famous “tb12 method,” which includes strict dietary and fitness regiments that allowed him to play for so long.

He also launched a high-end clothing line, “Brady Brand” in January 2022 and he has got a movie coming out called “80 for Brady.”

A big reason for his first retirement announcement last year and a big talking point Wednesday was his family. During this past football season, Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen divorced in October. They have three children together.

Some thought that with the way Brady played this year – 25 touchdowns and nearly 500 pass completions, a career-high mark – and carrying the injury-ridden Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the playoffs, he could have given it one more go.

Brady was linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he would link up with former Patriots offensive coordinator and current Raiders Head Coach Josh Mcdaniels, or possibly the San Francisco 49ers. Brady grew up in the Bay Area and the Niners dealt with a number of quarterback injuries this year, including rookie Brock Purdy suffering a torn UCL in last week’s N-F-C Championship game which will require him to miss at least six months.

Now, Brady will ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest competitors and undoubtedly the best player to ever strap on a New England Patriots uniform. Congrats, Tom!

