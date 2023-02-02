Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport

(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)(Breeze Airways)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks.

The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations from Bradley on sale:

  • Charleston, SC starting from $39*
  • Jacksonville, FL starting from $54*
  • Las Vegas, NV starting from $79*
  • Norfolk, VA starting from $39*
  • Phoenix, AZ starting from $99*
  • Pittsburgh, PA starting from $39*
  • Raleigh-Durham, NC Starting from $39*
  • Richmond, VA starting from $39*
  • Savannah, GA starting from $39*
  • Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $39*
  • Vero Beach, FL starting from $59*

Breeze said its fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel. Promotion excludes travel from VRB on Sundays or Mondays, and all travel from SRQ on Saturdays.

It also said supply is limited, and a three-day advance purchase requirement applies.

The promotion must be purchased by Feb. 6, 2023 11:59 p.m., for travel from Feb. 3 through Feb. 28.

The promotion excludes travel from Feb. 16 through Feb. 20.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AMR logo on side of emergency vehicle in Evansville, IN
Cold temperatures prompting AMR to close Eastfield Mall COVID testing site
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
It was a night filled with fellowship, song, and celebration on the steps of the Amherst Town...
Amherst celebrating lives, achievements within the Black community