Chicopee man pleads guilty to receiving, possessing child pornography

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Springfield to receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, also known as CSAM.

60-year-old Thomas Stemmer pleaded guilty to one count each of receipt and possession of child pornography.

The Massachusetts Department of Justice said that Stemmer received and possessed CSAM, which included images and videos he downloaded using an encrypted network. The aforementioned CSAM featured prepubescent minors under the age of 12.

Stemmer was previously indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2019. His sentencing is scheduled for May 15th.

According to DOJ, the charge of receipt of child pornography carries a mandated minimum of 5 years and maximum of 20 years in prison with at least 5 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Possession of child pornography charges involving prepubescent minors and minors under the age of 12 years of age has a maximum of 20 years in prison, at least 5 years of supervised relief, and a fine up to $250,000.

Stemmer’s case comes as a result of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, which started in May 2006 by the DOJ.

