City of Northampton opening warming shelters ahead of frigid weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Northampton announced Wednesday that it will be opening warming shelters this weekend due to the predicted freezing temperatures.

The warming spaces will be offered at different locations across the city to keep people safe during the cold snap.

The following locations will be available to residents:

Manna’s Community Center: Located at St. John’s Church on Elm Street, the center is always open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This week , they will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Northampton Police Department: Open 24/7, individuals may warm up in the lobby during the coldest days and nights.

The Northampton Senior Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., individuals are welcome to warm up during the coldest days.

For additional information, you are asked to contact the mayor’s office at 413-587-1249 or email at mayor@northamptonma.gov.

