Cold temperatures prompting AMR to close Eastfield Mall COVID testing site

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The expected dangerously cold wind and temperatures are prompting one local COVID-19 testing spot to close for a couple of days.

AMR announced Thursday that their daily ‘Stop the Spread’ COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed February and Saturday.

Testing will resume Sunday at 8 a.m.

