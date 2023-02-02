Getting Answers: keeping pets safe in the cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With bitter cold temperatures and wind chills approaching for the next few days, we’re getting answers on how to keep your pets safe.

“It’s important to remember that our pets are very much like us. They don’t tolerate cold,” said Dr. Jack Muth, public medical and education director at Dakin Humane Society, adding “Let them go out and do their business and then come back in.”

Muth said that in really cold weather, it’s important to go outside with your pet and monitor their behavior.

“If they’re showing that they don’t want to play anymore, that they want to come inside and they’re crying, they’re curling up trying to stay warm, they’re shivering. Please do bring the pets inside because they are telling you they are cold,” Muth explained.

He told us if your pet has been outside too long, it’s important to bring them to a warm place and use wrap them in blankets, but Muth said to avoid using heating pads.

“We do not want any kind of burn injuries. Especially if they’re lethargic or not wanting to eat, please take them to a veterinarian and seek medical care because hypothermia is possible,” Muth noted.

Muth added that breed size age and medical history all contribute to how your pet reacts to the cold.

“Older dogs do not tolerate the cold as well and disease is also important. If a dog has underlying diseases, they won’t regulate their body temperature as well and if they have arthritis, arthritis will act up,” Muth said.

Of course, fur style also plays a role. Even if your pet has a big fluffy coat, it’s still important to limit their outdoor time during freezing temperatures. Muth told Western Mass News while larger dogs with longer hair may be able to stay outside in the cold longer, they are still at-risk. Also, it’s important to never leave your dog or cat in the car alone during extreme temps.

“People don’t think of the cold weather as much, but cars cool down very, very quickly after they’ve been running and they hold in the cold,” Muth noted.

He said it’s also a good idea to consider a sweater or a coat to make sure that they stay warm, especially for short-haired pets. However, you want to make sure their coat stays dry.

“If the coat gets cold gets wet, they are going to get cold just like we would if we were wet. Additionally, if they start building up ice crystals on their fur, you’re going to want to bring them inside and let them basically thaw out,” Muth added.

Pet owners may also want to consider investing in a set of booties for their four-legged friend. Muth said they can help keep potential road chemicals off your pet’s skin, as well as keeping them from stepping on sharp ice. If you would like to grab your pet some winter fashion before the cold hits, Muth told us that the Dakin Humane Society has pet clothing available in their thrift store. All of the items have been donated and proceeds go towards Dakin.

