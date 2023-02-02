Intense, brief Arctic blast set to arrive late tonight!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a pretty nice weather day across western Mass with good sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the middle to upper 30s for most with some lower 30s in the hills. It has been a breezy afternoon and we will likely see that continue. Wind will increase late tonight with the arrival of an Arctic cold front.

An Arctic blast is barreling towards us and will arrive in western Mass later tonight with the coldest air of the season and brutal wind chills. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect from 10am Friday through 10am Saturday for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. From 1am Friday through 1pm Saturday for Berkshire County. Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days.

A few snow showers or snow squalls are possible late tonight into tomorrow morning (1am to 5am) as the cold front arrives. This may drop coatings in the valley with up to an 1″ across the hills. Watch out for a few slippery spots early and reduced visibilities briefly in any squalls. Temperatures drop into the teens tomorrow morning, low teens by the afternoon and below 0 tomorrow night. Northwesterly wind increases tomorrow and gusts to 30-40mph are possible, which will send wind chills below zero tomorrow afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine, but it will be ineffective!

The worst of the cold will be tomorrow night through Saturday morning with wind chills maxing out around -20 to -40 at times! Frostbite can develop within 10-20 minutes with this kind of cold. It will stay blustery Saturday, but wind won’t be as gusty and will ease late in the day. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the teens with wind chills hovering near 0.

The cold air will retreat quickly, in fact it will start Saturday night with temperatures staying in the teens, if not slowly rising. We start in the teens on Sunday, however readings will climb quickly reaching into the 40′s in the afternoon with a good deal of clouds and a healthy South wind gusting to 20-30mph. We stay mild all of next week with highs in the 40′s! There may be a few shower chances the middle of the week, but most of the week looks dry with no big storms or snow expect. Our mild winter continues through the middle of the month!

